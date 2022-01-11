Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Aston Villa complete loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

‘I hope together we can do good work,’ said the Brazilian of he and his former Liverpool team-mate, now Villa boss, Steven Gerrard.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
10 minutes ago 264 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5651765
Now Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard playing alongside his new signing, Philippe Coutinho.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Now Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard playing alongside his new signing, Philippe Coutinho.
Now Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard playing alongside his new signing, Philippe Coutinho.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ASTON VILLA HAVE completed the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after the Brazilian successfully obtained a work permit.

The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed.

“Philippe Coutinho arrived at Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday afternoon to complete his move to Aston Villa,” a club statement read.

“The Brazil international, 29, travelled straight to the club’s training complex having landed in Birmingham, coming after he successfully completed his medical and obtained a work permit.

“Coutinho will spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park from FC Barcelona, with the agreement including an option to buy.”

Barcelona confirmed Villa will pay part of Coutinho’s wages as he returns to the Premier League after four years and teams back up with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £146million, but has struggled at the Nou Camp and spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite helping Barca win La Liga in 2018 and 2019, he never found the form he displayed in the Premier League.

Coutinho, who spent time in France while waiting for the work permit to be processed, becomes Gerrard’s first signing at Villa since he joined from Rangers in November to replace Dean Smith.

“It’s a pleasure to be here; it’s a great club,” Coutinho said on www.avfc.co.uk.

“I spoke a lot with the manager, with Stevie, and he told me about the club and his ambitions. I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking to enjoy my football.

“I’ve known Stevie for a long time. I played with him and I learned a lot from him.

“He’s someone who I have big admiration for. I hope to do my best here. For sure, I will work hard, and I hope together we can do good work.”

Coutinho could be handed his Villa debut against Manchester United on Saturday and is confident he can again make a big impression on the Premier League.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’m looking forward to meeting the fans, to being on the pitch. I know and I feel that they’re happy that I’m here,” he said.

“I want to repay that on the pitch and enjoy my football. I’m looking forward to being on the pitch.

“I always want to be at my best, doing my work. That’s what I work hard for every day. I hope it will be a great rest of the season here.”

Meanwhile, the PA news agency understands Everton are interested in a move for Villa midfielder Anwar El Ghazi, who came off the bench for the closing stages of the FA Cup third-round defeat at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Villa are also reported to be tracking Everton defender Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour with Toffees’ boss Rafael Benitez.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie