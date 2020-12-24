BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 24 December 2020
Advertisement

Only two Premier League clubs able to host fans under new Covid regulations

A mutant strain of the virus has led to a number of regions which were previously in Tier 2 being subject to tighter curbs.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,236 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5310399
Socially-distant fans at the Amex at the weekend.
Socially-distant fans at the Amex at the weekend.
Socially-distant fans at the Amex at the weekend.

LIVERPOOL AND EVERTON will be the only Premier League sides able to host any fans at their home games after St Stephen’s Day as the English government strengthened its coronavirus tier system.

A mutant strain of the virus has led to a number of regions which were previously in Tier 2 — and allowed to host sporting fixtures with up to 2,000 people — now bounced into harsher levels of lockdown.

Southampton and Brighton will be moved into Tier 4 from midnight on Saturday which will mean fans are no longer able to watch games at St Mary’s or the Amex, while the Liverpool City Region will stay in Tier 2.

The new rules, announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday, will also have an impact further down the leagues with Bristol City also prevented from welcoming fans into Ashton Gate from Saturday.

In the Football League, Plymouth, Exeter, Bournemouth and Tranmere are among the few remaining clubs able to host supporters, albeit with a reduced limit.

Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc with sporting fixtures, with Rotherham’s Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day postponed due to more confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Millers had already seen their home fixture against relegation rivals Derby on Saturday called off after one player tested positive for coronavirus and other squad members showed symptoms.

Rotherham confirmed “a number of further positive cases of Covid-19” within the first-team squad meant the club were also now unable to fulfil the Boxing Day fixture at the Riverside Stadium.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth’s next two Sky Bet League One fixtures have been postponed by the EFL following five confirmed cases of Covid-19.

League leaders Pompey were due to host Swindon on Boxing Day before a trip to Bristol Rovers on 29 December.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie