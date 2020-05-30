This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 30 May, 2020
10 positives in latest round of testing in English Championship

The fourth round of testing in Premier League clubs has presented no new cases.

By AFP Saturday 30 May 2020, 9:54 PM
52 minutes ago 3,648 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5111872
File photo from Goodison Park last month.
Image: PA
File photo from Goodison Park last month.
File photo from Goodison Park last month.
Image: PA

THE LATEST ROUND of testing for Covid-19 in England’s top two football divisions has presented no new cases among Premier League clubs and 10 in Championship clubs.

Over 2,000 tests were administered in recent days with a negative sweep taken as a big positive for the Premier League’s hopes of returning in mid June. The 10 new cases in the Championship were spread across eight clubs, with a Cardiff City staff member among the group.

The fourth round of screening in the Premier League saw 1,130 players and club staff tested.

The lack of any new cases bolstering the Premier League’s plan to resume the season on June 17 as there have been just 12 positive cases from a combined total of 3,882 tests since Premier League players and club staff started being examined earlier this month.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

