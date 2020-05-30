10 positives in latest round of testing in English Championship

THE LATEST ROUND of testing for Covid-19 in England’s top two football divisions has presented no new cases among Premier League clubs and 10 in Championship clubs.

Over 2,000 tests were administered in recent days with a negative sweep taken as a big positive for the Premier League’s hopes of returning in mid June. The 10 new cases in the Championship were spread across eight clubs, with a Cardiff City staff member among the group.

The fourth round of screening in the Premier League saw 1,130 players and club staff tested.

The lack of any new cases bolstering the Premier League’s plan to resume the season on June 17 as there have been just 12 positive cases from a combined total of 3,882 tests since Premier League players and club staff started being examined earlier this month.