Covington dominant en route to victory over former UFC champion Woodley

COLBY COVINGTON STAKED a strong claim for another shot at the welterweight title by overcoming former champion Tyron Woodley in the main event at UFC Fight Night 178.

Following considerable animosity between the fighters in the build-up to the bout, Covington was dominant when they finally squared off at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

According to all three judges, Covington won every round – including a 10-8 score in the fourth – before stopping Woodley in slightly unusual circumstances in the fifth.

Having been taken down against the cage, Woodley was searching for a guillotine choke when he let out a scream. The fight was soon waved off by referee Dan Miragliotta, with Woodley later revealing that he had sustained a rib injury.

Afterwards, Covington called out welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, by whom he was beaten via fifth-round TKO last December.

Elsewhere on the card, veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fought to a majority draw with Niko Price, after undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev – competing in the octagon for the third time in nine weeks – needed just 17 seconds to defeat Gerald Meerschaert with a one-punch KO.

There was also a first-round KO win over Ryan Spann for Brazilian light-heavyweight Johnny Walker, who had SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh in his corner as he continues to fight out of the Dublin gym.

UFC Fight Night 178 results

Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley via TKO (rib injury) after 1:19 of round five

via TKO (rib injury) after 1:19 of round five Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price – majority draw (29–27, 28–28, 28–28)

(29–27, 28–28, 28–28) Khamzat Chimaev def. Gerald Meerschaert via KO (punch) after 0:17 of round one

via KO (punch) after 0:17 of round one Johnny Walker def. Ryan Spann via KO (elbows and punches) after 2:43 of round one

via KO (elbows and punches) after 2:43 of round one Mackenzie Dern def. Randa Markos via submission (armbar) after 3:44 of round one

via submission (armbar) after 3:44 of round one Kevin Holland def. Darren Stewart via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28) David Dvořák def. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27) Damon Jackson def. Mirsad Bektić via submission (guillotine choke) after 1:21 of round three

via submission (guillotine choke) after 1:21 of round three Mayra Bueno Silva def. Mara Romero Borella via submission (armbar) after 2:29 of round one

via submission (armbar) after 2:29 of round one Jessica-Rose Clark def. Sarah Alpar via TKO (punch and knee) after 4:21 of round three

via TKO (punch and knee) after 4:21 of round three Darrick Minner def. T.J. Laramie via submission (guillotine choke) after 0:52 of round one

via submission (guillotine choke) after 0:52 of round one Randy Costa def. Journey Newson via KO (head kick) after 0:41 of round one

via KO (head kick) after 0:41 of round one Andre Ewell def. Irwin Rivera via split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

via split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28) Tyson Nam def. Jerome Rivera via TKO (punches) after 0:34 of round two