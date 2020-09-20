BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 20 September 2020
Advertisement

Covington dominant en route to victory over former UFC champion Woodley

Tyron Woodley later revealed he suffered a rib injury during his Las Vegas defeat to Colby Covington.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,197 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5210020
UFC welterweight Colby Covington (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
UFC welterweight Colby Covington (file pic).
UFC welterweight Colby Covington (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

COLBY COVINGTON STAKED a strong claim for another shot at the welterweight title by overcoming former champion Tyron Woodley in the main event at UFC Fight Night 178.

Following considerable animosity between the fighters in the build-up to the bout, Covington was dominant when they finally squared off at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

According to all three judges, Covington won every round – including a 10-8 score in the fourth – before stopping Woodley in slightly unusual circumstances in the fifth.

Having been taken down against the cage, Woodley was searching for a guillotine choke when he let out a scream. The fight was soon waved off by referee Dan Miragliotta, with Woodley later revealing that he had sustained a rib injury.

Afterwards, Covington called out welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, by whom he was beaten via fifth-round TKO last December.

Elsewhere on the card, veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fought to a majority draw with Niko Price, after undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev – competing in the octagon for the third time in nine weeks – needed just 17 seconds to defeat Gerald Meerschaert with a one-punch KO.

There was also a first-round KO win over Ryan Spann for Brazilian light-heavyweight Johnny Walker, who had SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh in his corner as he continues to fight out of the Dublin gym.

UFC Fight Night 178 results

  • Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley via TKO (rib injury) after 1:19 of round five 
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price – majority draw (29–27, 28–28, 28–28)
  • Khamzat Chimaev def. Gerald Meerschaert via KO (punch) after 0:17 of round one
  • Johnny Walker def. Ryan Spann via KO (elbows and punches) after 2:43 of round one 
  • Mackenzie Dern def. Randa Markos via submission (armbar) after 3:44 of round one
  • Kevin Holland def. Darren Stewart via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
  • David Dvořák def. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Damon Jackson def. Mirsad Bektić via submission (guillotine choke) after 1:21 of round three
  • Mayra Bueno Silva def. Mara Romero Borella via submission (armbar) after 2:29 of round one
  • Jessica-Rose Clark def. Sarah Alpar via TKO (punch and knee) after 4:21 of round three
  • Darrick Minner def. T.J. Laramie via submission (guillotine choke) after 0:52 of round one 
  • Randy Costa def. Journey Newson via KO (head kick) after 0:41 of round one
  • Andre Ewell def. Irwin Rivera via split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
  • Tyson Nam def. Jerome Rivera via TKO (punches) after 0:34 of round two

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie