Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 6 February 2022
Advertisement

Cowan-Dickie apologises for costly blunder in England's loss to Scotland

The Exeter hooker was sin-binned for slapping a crossfield kick from Finn Russell forward into touch.

By Press Association Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 12:27 PM
28 minutes ago 1,433 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5675173
Cowan-Dickie was penalised for a deliberate knock-on.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cowan-Dickie was penalised for a deliberate knock-on.
Cowan-Dickie was penalised for a deliberate knock-on.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LUKE COWAN-DICKIE has apologised to England fans after he conceded a penalty try to help Scotland retain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.

With England leading 17-10, Cowan-Dickie slapped a crossfield kick from Finn Russell forward into touch, denying Darcy Graham the opportunity to catch and score a probable try.

To add to England’s misery, the Exeter hooker was sent to the sin bin before Russell added the decisive penalty to give Scotland a 20-17 victory in the Six Nations opener.

“Just want to apologise to all you supporters for today. I let myself and you guys down,” Cowan-Dickie said on social media.

“Every time I play for my country I want nothing more than to make you guys proud. Thanks for all the support. Looking forward to bouncing back next week!”

Eddie Jones insisted that England should blame themselves and not Cowan-Dickie after losing their opening Six Nations match for the third year in succession despite dominating play.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Luke is disappointed, that happens in the moment. He played exceptionally well and he is very disappointed, but all the boys are supporting him,” head coach Jones said.

“We have only got ourselves to blame. We are massively disappointed that we lost and Scotland deserved to win. We dominated a lot of the game but didn’t get the points out of the domination.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie