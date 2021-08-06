Membership : Access or Sign Up
Natalya Coyle's impressive form continues in Olympic Pentathlon

Coyle is fourth overall with 522 points after the first two event’s on Friday.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Aug 2021, 8:47 AM
23 minutes ago 1,191 Views 1 Comment
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

After an outstanding start in the modern pentathlon on Thursday, Natalya Coyle is in fourth place overall following the first two events on Friday. 

The Meath native finished third in the 200m freestyle swimming heats with a time of 2:13.88. 

Coyle competed from lane 5 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza’s 25m pool. Her finishing time earned 283 points.

Gulnaz Gubaydullina of the Russian Olympic Committee set a new Olympic record for the swimming event in the modern pentathlon as she finished in a time of 2:07:31. 

In the fencing bonus round, Coyle earned a bonus point with a win against Russian Olympic Committee competitor Uliana Batashova. Coyle continued to the next bout in the winner stays on format, but was beaten by South Korea’s Kim Sehee. 

Kim stayed on to win the final bout against Annika Schleu of Germany. 

It leaves her fourth overall with 522 points, just two off Kim in third. Batashova is second on 527 with Schleu out in front on 551. 

The 30-year old Irish woman is competing in her third Olympic Games. Next up is the showjumping at 9.15am. The women’s individual laser run is scheduled for 11.30am. 

The42 Team

