CPA call for GAA county teams to be banned from 2020 action if they train before 14 September

THE CLUB PLAYERS’ Association have written to the GAA calling for county teams who return to training before 14 September to be removed from 2020 competitions and the ‘persons in charge of the team’ to be hit with a 24-week suspension.

In an email sent out to members this afternoon and seen by The42, the CPA have revealed they have made contact with Director-General Tom Ryan as they seek to tackle the contentious issue.

Inter-county training is not permitted until 14 September but at a meeting of the CPA executive on Wednesday evening, ‘deep concern was expressed about widespread breaches that are currently taking place’ of the ban and they said they ‘have first-hand on the ground information that these breaches are happening’.

As a result the CPA have called for the GAA to exercise the powers it received at the Special Congress held on 17 April and amend Rule 6.45 of the official guide.

In addition to the punishment for senior inter-county teams who break the mandatory closed period for games and training from 1 July to 14 September, they want a sanction for those that break the rules on collective training which involves an overnight stay.

It is not permitted except during the 10 days prior to a championship game or 17 days if the game in question is an All-Ireland final. The CPA feel the penalty for a breach should be the team forfeiting home venue for their next ‘home game’ in the national league.

In addition for minor or U20 inter-county teams, there should be a restriction of three collective sessions – training and/or games – per week. The penalty for breaches here are also removal from competition and a 24-week suspension for those persons in charge of the team.

