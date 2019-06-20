This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Craig Bellamy follows Kompany to Anderlecht with three-year coaching deal

The former Wales striker has been announced as Anderlecht’s new U21 manager.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,706 Views 2 Comments
Kompany and Bellamy in action at Anfield in 2009.
CRAIG BELLAMY HAS linked back up with former team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, agreeing a three-year contract with the Belgium giants to form part of their coaching staff.

The former Newcastle United, Manchester City and Liverpool forward departed his U18 coaching role at Cardiff City in January following allegations that he bullied players at the club, with an investigation currently ongoing.

Bellamy will become Anderlecht’s new U21 manager. He follows the former Man City skipper in moving to Brussels, with Kompany leaving the Etihad in May after helping Pep Guardiola’s side defend their Premier League crown.

The 33-year-old defender will take on a player-manager role with the Pro League side, with Bellamy and Kompany spending two seasons together at City between 2008 and 2010.

“We are very happy with Craig’s arrival at RSC Anderlecht,” said Youth Director Jean Kindermans.

“He has a lot of experience and will be a great mentor for our youth players mentally speaking, but also in terms of football skills.

“As coach of the U21 team, his task will be to prepare our young talents for the first team.”

Bellamy made 78 appearances for Wales and won a Scottish Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Football League Championship during his playing career.

The 39-year-old retired in 2014 after helping Cardiff City seal promotion to the Premier League.  

