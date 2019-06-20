Craig Bellamy follows Kompany to Anderlecht with three-year coaching deal

Kompany and Bellamy in action at Anfield in 2009.

CRAIG BELLAMY HAS linked back up with former team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, agreeing a three-year contract with the Belgium giants to form part of their coaching staff.

The former Newcastle United, Manchester City and Liverpool forward departed his U18 coaching role at Cardiff City in January following allegations that he bullied players at the club, with an investigation currently ongoing.

Bellamy will become Anderlecht’s new U21 manager. He follows the former Man City skipper in moving to Brussels, with Kompany leaving the Etihad in May after helping Pep Guardiola’s side defend their Premier League crown.

The 33-year-old defender will take on a player-manager role with the Pro League side, with Bellamy and Kompany spending two seasons together at City between 2008 and 2010.

“We are very happy with Craig’s arrival at RSC Anderlecht,” said Youth Director Jean Kindermans.

“He has a lot of experience and will be a great mentor for our youth players mentally speaking, but also in terms of football skills.

“As coach of the U21 team, his task will be to prepare our young talents for the first team.”

Bellamy made 78 appearances for Wales and won a Scottish Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Football League Championship during his playing career.

The 39-year-old retired in 2014 after helping Cardiff City seal promotion to the Premier League.

