Hyundai take decision to race following discussions with Craig Breen's family

HYUNDAI WILL TAKE part in this weekend’s Rally Croatia in honour of Craig Breen following “careful consideration” and discussions with the Breen family.

Waterford native Breen, 33, was killed in a crash last Thursday after he spun and his Hyundai hit a wooden pole in a pre-event test in Croatia.

Co-driver James Fulton escaped unharmed in the incident near the town of Zlatar.

Advertisement

“This decision to participate was reached after careful consideration, which included discussions with Craig’s family, his co-driver James, and Hyundai Motorsport’s crews and team members,” said the team in a statement.

“His family and James confirmed it was their wish that the team competes in Croatia in honour of Craig.”

A veteran of 81 World Rally Championship races, Breen took second in February’s Rally of Sweden.

Cyril Abiteboul, Hyundai’s team principal, said:

“We have decided to participate in Croatia Rally. We will do this in memory of Craig, to honour him, his passion for rallying and his competitive spirit.”

Breen was alternating in Hyundai’s third car with Spaniard Dani Sordo this year

“We will enter two cars and withdraw the third entry as a mark of respect. Both cars will run with a special livery for Craig, his family, friends and fans,” said Abiteboul.

World Rally Championship and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Monday they would withdraw Breen’s number 42 until the end of the season.

– © AFP 2023