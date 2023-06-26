'A true Scotland legend': Former Scotland manager Craig Brown dies aged 82

FORMER SCOTLAND MANAGER Craig Brown has died at the age of 82, Aberdeen have confirmed.

Brown, an Aberdeen director, is the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup finals, taking the team in France in 1998.

A statement from Aberdeen read: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown.

“A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”

The former schoolteacher also led Scotland to the European Championship in 1996 and was involved in a coaching capacity in three other major tournaments.

The Glasgow-born former Rangers and Dundee player managed Clyde before his international coaching career, which also included leading Scotland U16s to a World Cup final and the U21s to a European semi-final.

Brown was manager of Scotland from 1993 until 2001. He later managed Preston, Motherwell and Aberdeen before becoming a director at Pittodrie.

The official Scotland national team Twitter account declared Brown a “true Scotland legend” and added: “Our thoughts are with Craig’s loved ones at this sad time.”

Former clubs including Clyde, Preston, Motherwell and Dundee also expressed their condolences to Brown’s family.