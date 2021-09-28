‘We have a brilliant squad - we want to win every trophy we can’

ONE GAME DONE, one game won. That’s not the real reason for the optimism, though. Throw in Simon Zebo’s return from Paris and RG Snyman’s return from injury and you begin to paint a brighter picture.

Add in the maturation of gifted young players like Craig Casey and Ben Healy and you have a compelling case to make that this year, after 10 barren ones, will be the season when Munster end their trophy drought.

“It’s definitely something that we’re striving for,” said Casey.

“I mean, we don’t go into any season not thinking that we want to win trophies. That’s the ultimate goal. We want to win every trophy we can. Obviously last year was a bit disappointing. We got close a few times but of course we want to be at the end of the season, winning trophies, 100% sure that’s the goal.

“It’s a brilliant squad that we have here at the minute. Even just in terms of bonds off the field. I think we’re all really close, we’re getting there.

“I think we’ve taken massive strides over the last year and a bit. Everyone loves coming in and loves being around each other. There are no real cliques around the place. Everyone can get on with each other. I think that’s the best thing about it.

“Now, we’re ready, I think. I mean it is brilliant to have Simon back, the buzz around the place when he scored was class.”

Of Snyman, Casey said: “I mean, you look at him and you think, ‘oh my good God, he’s absolutely terrifying’ but then you talk to him for a few minutes and he’s one of the nicest people you’ll meet so it’s a bit weird in that sense but I can’t say a bad word about him.”