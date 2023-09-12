OTHER THAN ACTUALLY playing, there aren’t many better vantage points for a World Cup match than the one Craig Casey had last weekend in Bordeaux.

The Munster man was running the tee and water in the sweltering heat during Ireland’s win over Romania, so he even got a good workout while he was at it.

But this weekend, Casey is hoping he’s the one on the receiving end of the water bottles. The 24-year-old Limerick man is in the mix for involvement against Tonga in Nantes on Saturday and would make his World Cup debut if he’s in Andy Farrell’s matchday 23.

Speaking this afternoon, Casey insisted he didn’t yet know if he will feature against the Tongans, but he’s desperate for an opportunity in the biggest tournament in the game.

“If I get the chance, I’m really looking forward to it, it would be great,” said Casey.

“There are a few family members who are here following the team for a few weeks. It would be unbelievable to make my World Cup debut if it happens.

“When you’re part of a squad, only 23 can play. Going into a tournament, you know you’re not going to play every minute and you have to be ready for when an opportunity does come. When an opportunity does come, you’ve got to take it with both hands and try and cement your place in the weekend after that.

“So everyone is kind of itching to go and even the lads that played last week are itching to get back on the field so it’s a real buzz around the squad.”

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Casey with Jack Crowley last weekend. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

If Casey does feature, there will be a familiar face in the Tonga ranks, with ex-Munster centre Malakai Fekitoa now a key part of their squad.

Fekitoa left Munster at the end of last season, having helped them to URC glory, and will play with Benetton in Italy after the World Cup.

“I know Mala very well from his time at Munster,” said Casey. “So I know how physical he can be, so we’re expecting that this weekend.

“A really kind of quiet guy, humble fella, really good guy to be around, always trying to help young lads get better, even old lads get better, drive standards, and bring new things into the environment that he has picked up along the way. He’s a very giving-back kind of fella, very family-orientated as well I’d say. He’s just had a new child, a lovely fella to be around.”

That trophy success with Munster was another key stepping stone for Casey, who grew up watching games at Thomond Park. Now, he’d love to be part of more success with Ireland in France.

“First off, it’s a goal you wanted since you first started watching Munster, to win trophies with Munster, to tick off one of those is brilliant,” said Casey.

“But coming into a World Cup camp, it gives you a confidence boost knowing you’ve played in big games and obviously looking into the World Cup group and you’ve got South Africa in the group, so to play down there for a good few weeks and then win down there is 100% brilliant. It shows the coaches you’ve been down in South Africa, you’ve played physical teams and that’s definitely something.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Casey and Johnny Sexton. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“To win a trophy with Munster, a huge goal ticked off. But you want to win more so it kind of drove on that spark to win a World Cup.”

Casey is a self-professed rugby nerd and he’s watching every minute of the other games when he can. He joined around 25 other Irish players in their team room for Sunday’s big clash between South Africa and Scotland, their other Pool B rivals.

Casey is a popular figure within camp, although he needs to have a fairly thick skin. He’s happy to roll with the punches.

“Look, they take the piss out of my height as you can tell but you’ve just got to roll with it,” said Casey.

“If you don’t roll with it, you’ll probably be fined. There are a few sheriffs in the camp that keep everyone on their toes. I’d say if I fought against it, I’d probably be in big trouble so I just get on with it. It’s good craic.”

Whatever about the craic, Casey is in France for the rugby. He just wants to be unleashed on the pitch.