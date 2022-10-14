Casey: 'I have to be pushing for the number nine jersey this year'

LAST SEASON WAS supposed to be Craig Casey’s year, so he’s even more determined than ever for 2022/23 to be the one in which he moves to the next level.

It’s three-and-a-half years since his Munster debut and the livewire scrum-half’s stock has been on the rise pretty much non-stop. There have been five Ireland caps along the way and no one is in any doubt that Casey has made life uncomfortable for long-time incumbent Conor Murray in Munster.

But still, Casey has yet to claim first-choice status in the red jersey. He is only 23, so there’s lots of time on his side, but the Limerick man is impatient to kick on now.

With a new coaching team in place and previous pecking orders presumably not quite as set in stone, this season presents a big opportunity. The same applies with Ireland, for whom Jamison Gibson-Park is the starter at number nine, but where Murray has been the preferred back-up option.

“I don’t want to take this as a development window,” said Casey when asked about his ambition in this regard.

“Obviously, I’m still quite young but I thought last year was the year for me to kick on so I was a bit disappointed with some things that have happened but I think this year now, I really want to kick on.

“I think you’re right, from that aspect I have to be pushing for the number nine jersey this year.”

One thing that could play in Casey’s favour in Munster is the new attacking plan under Graham Rowntree and Mike Prendergast. Their aim is for the province to play as fast as possible, with the ball being whipped away from breakdowns at breakneck speed.

This is Casey’s natural game.

Advertisement

“I think it will get the best out of me personally,” he said. “I’m a kind of a hands-on-ball, gone [quickly] type of scrum-half, wants to play zippy, wants to string passes and get to rucks quickly so I think that suits me down to the ground, exactly what Prendy wants and what Wig [Rowntree] has been bringing in, to be honest.

Casey at Munster training in Limerick. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It’s quite similar to the Irish style which I feel suits me as well, the way we’re trying to play there. So look, I’m loving it.”

Whatever about the desired game plan, things haven’t been going well for Munster out on the pitch so far this season.

Defeats to Cardiff, the Dragons, and Connacht, as well as an unconvincing victory over Zebre, mean Rowntree’s men are already chasing the play-off and Champions Cup qualification spots in the URC.

Casey explained that Munster have been dealing with the poor performances well, having the necessary harsh conversations but bringing a positive mindset to the training pitch once they’ve done their reviews.

The Limerick man says they do feel the pressure to improve quickly, but there’s nothing new there.

“Of course there’s pressure with it,” said Casey. “It’s enjoyable, to be honest. I was a fan and I still am a fan and I used to love seeing the lads around Limerick, like absolutely loved it. So when you do see it, you kind of take it, it’s humbling to be honest.

“I absolutely love meeting fans, it’s great to get a sense of what they’re feeling and get a taste of what they want us to do and stuff like that. It’s quite good, to be honest, I enjoy it.

“The pressure is good, I feel. Without pressure nothing really special happens so pressure’s good.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Casey toured New Zealand with Ireland last summer.

They’re back in Thomond Park tomorrow to face the Bulls and Casey welcomes that home comfort. He’s also excited to get going on the new reinforced turf pitch at the Limerick venue.

“It’s going to be great,” said Casey. “New surface as well, we trained in there a few weeks ago and it was unbelievable.

“It’s kind of like the same as the Aviva now, the hybrid, so that was class to train on and hopefully the weather stays some bit dry this weekend.”

The forecast suggests a bit of rain in Limerick, but Casey’s personal forecast is that things are going to improve for Munster and that he should be able to prosper.

“The way we’re trying to play, I think it suits me down to the ground so hopefully I get to show that every weekend.

“I mean, I need to perform to become the number nine. That’s without a doubt, so hopefully I step up again this Saturday and perform.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.