Craig Gilroy keen to move abroad after confirming Ulster exit

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Craig Gilroy is set to leave Ulster Rugby at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old wing confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon and said that he now hopes to move abroad in pursuit of the next chapter in his playing career.

Gilroy has made over 200 senior appearances and is the second-highest try scorer in the province’s history behind only Andrew Trimble.

He won 10 caps for Ireland, the highlight arguably coming in the 2017 Six Nations when he scored a hat-trick off the bench against Italy in Rome.

“All good things must come to an end, and so this will be my last season with [Ulster],” he wrote on Instagram.

“I have so much to be thankful for and will treasure the many amazing memories created at this club.

“As a young kid it was my dream to be a professional rugby player and to represent my home province. That dream became a reality not once but over 200 times.

“I have so many emotions looking back over the last 13 years, my whole adult life has been at Ulster and it’s hard to put it into words. I feel an immense sense of pride, I feel sad that it’s coming to an end, but so incredibly happy that it happened.

“The journey is hopefully not over just yet as I hope to finish this current season strong and thereafter look to play my rugby abroad and experience another club and culture.”

He added: “I got to travel the world, play with and against many of my heroes and live out my dream at the club I call home[...] for that I will be forever grateful.”