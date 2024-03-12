Advertisement
Craig Gordon. Alamy Stock Photo
Old dog for the hard road

Scotland recall 41-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon for upcoming friendlies

Steve Clarke recalls former Celtic, Sunderland and now Hearts veteran three games after his return from a double leg break.
29 minutes ago

CRAIG GORDON IS one of four goalkeepers included in the Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

The 41-year-old has made three appearances for Hearts since recovering from a double leg break and has been recalled to join Angus Gunn, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly in the squad.

Callum McGregor, Jacob Brown and Aaron Hickey miss out through injury from the 25-man pool, which is two more players than allowed for this summer’s European Championship finals squad.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is also absent after being hampered by fitness issues in recent months.

In-form Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is included after netting against Georgia following his late call-up in November.

Declan Bogue
