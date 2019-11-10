Rogers sends Portlaoise through on penalties, while Garrycastle and Eire Og also advance in Leinster

THE LINE-UP for the Leinster SFC club semi-finals is now complete, with Ballyboden St Enda’s facing Garrycastle and Portlaoise taking on Eire Og in the last four.

Garrycastle survived a late fightback by Ratoath to take the spoils in their quarter-final meeting at Cusack Park this afternoon. Goals from Michael Monaghan, Alex Gardiner and Tom O’Halloran helped the Westmeath champions to a 3-11 to 2-12 victory.

On a dramatic day in Aughrim, Craig Rogers struck the winning penalty for Portlaoise to see them advance by 5-4 in a shootout against St Patricks’s of Wicklow.

The sides were deadlocked at 1-6 to 0-9 after 60 minutes and finished level at 1-11 to 2-8 following extra-time. The Laois champions held their nerve in the spot kicks to progress.

Carlow kingpins Eire Og also booked their semi-final spot after they saw off Kildare’s Sarsfields by 1-12 to 0-9.

