Sunday 10 November, 2019
Rogers sends Portlaoise through on penalties, while Garrycastle and Eire Og also advance in Leinster

Craig Rogers was the hero for the Laois kingpins.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 5:04 PM
Portlaoise's Craig Rogers was the hero.
Portlaoise's Craig Rogers was the hero.
THE LINE-UP for the Leinster SFC club semi-finals is now complete, with Ballyboden St Enda’s facing Garrycastle and Portlaoise taking on Eire Og in the last four.

Garrycastle survived a late fightback by Ratoath to take the spoils in their quarter-final meeting at Cusack Park this afternoon. Goals from Michael Monaghan, Alex Gardiner and Tom O’Halloran helped the Westmeath champions to a 3-11 to 2-12 victory.

On a dramatic day in Aughrim, Craig Rogers struck the winning penalty for Portlaoise to see them advance by 5-4 in a shootout against St Patricks’s of Wicklow.

The sides were deadlocked at 1-6 to 0-9 after 60 minutes and finished level at 1-11 to 2-8 following extra-time. The Laois champions held their nerve in the spot kicks to progress.

Carlow kingpins Eire Og also booked their semi-final spot after they saw off Kildare’s Sarsfields by 1-12 to 0-9.

Kevin O'Brien
