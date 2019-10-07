Ex-Connacht out-half Ronaldson training with Leinster after knee injury

FORMER CONNACHT OUT-HALF Craig Ronaldson is currently training with his native Leinster as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Ronaldson, who has been sidelined since last October after suffering knee ligament damage against Leinster at the Sportsground, left Connacht after six years at the end of last season.

Ronaldson during Leinster training at UCD today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Currently without a professional contract, the 29-year-old is working his way back to full fitness and has linked up with Leo Cullen’s squad at UCD with a view to shortly returning to All-Ireland League action with Lansdowne.

Ronaldson, who was part of Connacht’s Pro12-winning squad, is also providing Leinster with additional out-half cover in the absence of Ciarán Frawley, who is currently sidelined after ankle surgery.

Having joined Connacht in 2013 after impressing for Lansdowne, Ronaldson played close to 100 times for the western province but missing most of last season with that serious knee injury damaged his chances of a new contract at the Sportsground.

Speaking to The42 in May, Ronaldson — who can also play in midfield — said that he has ‘unfinished business in the game’ and he would be ‘fairly annoyed with myself if it was the last time I was on a professional rugby pitch. I’ve a lot more to give.’

With Johnny Sexton away at the World Cup, Ross Byrne and his newly-capped younger brother Harry are Cullen’s options at out-half at the start of the Pro14 season.

Following back-to-back bonus point wins over Benetton and Ospreys, the defending Pro14 champions welcome Edinburgh to the RDS on Friday evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Meanwhile, Leinster have confirmed the Celtic Cup final will take place at Energia Park this Sunday, 13 October.

Noel McNamara’s ‘A’ side, who finished top of the table with seven straight wins, will face Ulster ‘A’ in the 2019 decider at 3pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!