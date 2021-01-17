BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's One Day International with UAE tomorrow given go-ahead by Emirates board

Graham Ford’s men will get another run-out before squaring off with Afghanistan in a three-match series later this month.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 330 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327597
Gary Wilson in action for Ireland in 2019.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Gary Wilson in action for Ireland in 2019.
Gary Wilson in action for Ireland in 2019.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES have given the go-ahead for host nation UAE to square off with Ireland in a second one-day international tomorrow (Monday 18 January) after two of the four matches originally scheduled could not take place due to Covid-19 concerns in the Gulf state.

The Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement: “Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to confirm that the fourth match in the Sky247.net Abu Dhabi ODI Series 2021 between the UAE and Ireland has been approved by the authorities to proceed tomorrow, Monday 18 January.”

“This closing match in the series will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, and will start at 09:30 (UAE Time).” (05:40 Irish time).

Richard Holdsworth, High Performance director for Cricket Ireland, added: “We’re delighted that the go-ahead has been granted for the rescheduled match, and the squad is looking forward to getting back into competitive action.”

“It has been very disruptive for team planning and player preparation not knowing when the next game will be, but I know that Graham Ford and the squad will adapt and be pleased that there is a confirmed fixture now in place.”

“As always, we appreciate the work of the Emirates Cricket Board in getting this game on, and look forward to seeing the lads back on the field as they look to square the series.”

Back on 8 January, a century from Paul Stirling wasn’t enough as Ireland suffered a disappointing first ever defeat to the UAE.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

But the chance to right those wrongs is even more pertinent given that Ireland have a three-match series in Afghanistan against the host nation on 21, 24 and 26 January which will be part of the World Super League series, or effectively part of the World Cup qualification process.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie