Ireland's One Day International with UAE tomorrow given go-ahead by Emirates board

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES have given the go-ahead for host nation UAE to square off with Ireland in a second one-day international tomorrow (Monday 18 January) after two of the four matches originally scheduled could not take place due to Covid-19 concerns in the Gulf state.

The Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement: “Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to confirm that the fourth match in the Sky247.net Abu Dhabi ODI Series 2021 between the UAE and Ireland has been approved by the authorities to proceed tomorrow, Monday 18 January.”

“This closing match in the series will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, and will start at 09:30 (UAE Time).” (05:40 Irish time).

Richard Holdsworth, High Performance director for Cricket Ireland, added: “We’re delighted that the go-ahead has been granted for the rescheduled match, and the squad is looking forward to getting back into competitive action.”

“It has been very disruptive for team planning and player preparation not knowing when the next game will be, but I know that Graham Ford and the squad will adapt and be pleased that there is a confirmed fixture now in place.”

“As always, we appreciate the work of the Emirates Cricket Board in getting this game on, and look forward to seeing the lads back on the field as they look to square the series.”

Back on 8 January, a century from Paul Stirling wasn’t enough as Ireland suffered a disappointing first ever defeat to the UAE.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

But the chance to right those wrongs is even more pertinent given that Ireland have a three-match series in Afghanistan against the host nation on 21, 24 and 26 January which will be part of the World Super League series, or effectively part of the World Cup qualification process.