BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

Cricket Ireland temporarily suspend elite men's training after positive test for Covid-19

The player has used only one training hub but has close contacts who have trained at other locations.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Apr 2021, 6:04 PM
27 minutes ago 198 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5407695
A view of the Covid-19 protocols in place around the Cricket Ireland training facility.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A view of the Covid-19 protocols in place around the Cricket Ireland training facility.
A view of the Covid-19 protocols in place around the Cricket Ireland training facility.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CRICKET IRELAND HAS temporarily suspended elite men’s training after a player who had been using one of its four training hubs returned a test which was positive for Covid-19.

The player in question is a close contact of players using other hubs and so the governing body has halted training across the country “for a few days” while further tests are undertaken.

Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s high performance director, said: “As soon as we were notified of the test result, we called an immediate halt to elite men’s training across Ireland. The player in question will be re-tested to ensure this is not a false positive. We want to ensure the risk of Covid-19 is minimised in line with our return-to-training protocols, and have always said that the health and safety of our players and coaches must come first.”

While the player was only using one of our four training hubs, he had been a close contact with players using other training hubs – so out of an abundance of caution we have stopped training for a few days across all hubs while tests are undertaken.

“We have a busy period of cricket in May, and World Cup Super League matches set for early June, so it’s vital that we provide our senior players with as much time outdoors training as we can. However, this will not come at the risk to their health and safety, and that of their families or close contacts.”

“We will provide an update on the player’s condition and training status in due course.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie