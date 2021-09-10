Cristiano Ronaldo to make second Manchester United debut against Newcastle

CRISTIANO RONALDO WILL make his second Manchester United debut in tomorrow’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

The 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford from Juventus on deadline day and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he would feature.

Jadon Sancho is available despite pulling out of the England squad through injury, but Fred could well be ruled out due to Brazil requesting their Premier League-based players do not participate.

Alex Telles will not feature and Scott McTominay may miss out, but Dean Henderson is making good progress having suffered with prolonged fatigue following Covid-19. Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Amad Diallo are out.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is out of the trip to Old Trafford through injury.

Wilson, who has scored twice in three league appearances to date this season, damaged a thigh muscle in the 2-2 draw with Southampton on August 28 and will sit the game out, as will winger Ryan Fraser, who was forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad by an ankle problem.

However, Paraguay international Miguel Almiron is available after the threat of a FIFA ban receded, while keeper Karl Darlow has returned to training following a bout of Covid-19. Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey (both calf) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are closing in on returns as keeper Martin Dubravka (foot) continues to work his way back to fitness.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa could be tempted to hand Daniel James his full Leeds debut ahead of schedule in Sunday’s home Premier League game against Liverpool.

Leeds boss Bielsa would have been expected to introduce James, a £25million deadline-day signing from Manchester United, off the substitutes’ bench.

But the 23-year-old, back from international duty with Wales, could be thrown straight in if fellow winger Raphinha is suspended.

Daniel James in action for Wales. Source: PA

Bielsa is still waiting to learn if Raphinha is banned under FIFA’s five-day rule after Leeds refused to allow him to report for Brazil’s recent World Cup qualifiers due to coronavirus quarantine rules.

Bielsa said: “I think the decision to bring in James by the club was the correct one. He will be available this weekend.”

James’ arrival, two years after his proposed move to Elland Road from Swansea collapsed at the last minute, has left Leeds fans wondering how Bielsa will fit him into his starting XI.

Jack Harrison and Raphinha have been Bielsa’s first-choice wingers and the Argentinian hinted that the trio may not all feature in his line-up at the same time.

“To begin with, they play in the same function, they’re wide players who can play on the right or the left,” Bielsa said.

“They’re players who develop the game well out wide, which is not an easy task and throughout the season it’s always necessary to have three or four players for one or two positions.

“To have added James and to have kept (Crysencio) Summerville gives us a good panorama of options.”

Leeds are bidding for their first league win of the season after following-up their opening-day defeat at Manchester United with draws against Everton and Burnley.

Bielsa, whose side sealed an impressive ninth-placed finish last season after promotion, refused to comment on whether his players would find a second season in the top flight more challenging.

“To win is very important,” he said. “Winning is always indispensable. There is always a motive to aim for that win, which is always very determined.

“To compare a season which has already finished to one which has just started is not convenient. What’s for sure is there’s no such thing as an easy season.”