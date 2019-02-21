This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Cristiano Ronaldo 5, Atletico Madrid 0' - Portuguese star comes out fighting despite loss

The five-time Ballon d’Or could not resist boasting about his career achievements despite his side losing at the Wanda Stadium.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 10:09 AM
1 hour ago 3,489 Views 6 Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).

Updated at 11.11

CRISTIANO RONALDO MIGHT have been on the wrong side of the result as Atletico Madrid beat his Juventus team in the Champions League last-16 first leg — but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could not resist having the final word.

Diego Simeone’s side overcame the two-time winners 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano through goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin on a night dominated by controversy surrounding the Video Assistant Referee [VAR].

Ronaldo was making his first return to the Spanish capital since his summer move from Real Madrid to Turin.

And though Juve were overwhelmed, the Portugal international did not want to leave Madrid with anyone under any illusions as to his brilliance.

Walking through the mixed zone after the game he said: “I have five Champions Leagues, you [Atletico] have none.”

The 34-year-old won the European Cup with Manchester United in 2008 before scooping it four times with Los Blancos — including twice at the expense of city rivals Atletico in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

The42 Team

COMMENTS (6)

