'Betrayed' Ronaldo takes aim at Ten Hag and Man United's hierarchy

CRISTIANO RONALDO CLAIMS he has been “betrayed” by people at Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club.

The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast next week on TalkTV.

When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo revealed he did not respect boss Ten Hag, admitting:

I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.

Of United, he added:

I don’t know what’s going on but since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I saw no evolution in the club. The progress was zero.

“You have an interesting point that… How the club had to sack Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer]. They bring in a sporting director, Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach.”

Ronaldo said that Rangnick’s appointment “surprised not only me, but all the world.”

Appearing to take aim further at the overall running of the club, Ronaldo said that “nothing changed” infrastructurally between his first and second stints with United. “Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym…. Even some points of technology, the kitchen, which I appreciate the lovely persons (chefs), they stop in time which surprise me a lot. I thought I would see different things.

“Unfortunately, I see many things that I used to see when I was 20, 21, 23… It surprised me a lot.

I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal… A club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.

The full interview will be broadcast on TalkTV over two nights next week, on Wednesday 16 November and Thursday 17 November.