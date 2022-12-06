Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal's last-16 clash

CRISTIANO RONALDO was dropped to the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month under a cloud and has cast a shadow over Fernando Santos’ side during their time in Qatar, too.

Portugal head coach Santos was unhappy with the veteran’s reaction to being substituted towards the end of Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea.

Ronaldo said his frustration was aimed at an opposing player.

Advertisement