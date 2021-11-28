Ronaldo left on the bench for Manchester United's meeting with Chelsea

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS been left out of the Manchester United team to face Chelsea.

The Portuguese superstar drops to the bench for this afternoon’s fixture at Stamford Bridge, which has a 4.30pm kick-off.

Keen to build on their midweek victory over Villarreal in the Champions League, United are aiming to upset Thomas Tuchel’s table-toppers.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick is in charge for his first Premier League game following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“A few tweaks and changes to freshen things up,” Carrick said of his decision to restrict Ronaldo to a substitute’s role.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is your standout name [on the bench]. I have had a good chat with Cristiano and he was great.”

