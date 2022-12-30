Advertisement
Friday 30 December 2022
# Big Money
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi Arabia move in deal 'worth more than €200million'
The 37-year-old has joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United.
7 minutes ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO on Friday signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than €200 million.

The 37-year-old penned a contract that will take him to June 2025.

“I can’t wait to discover a new football league in a different country,” said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

The Portuguese star was pictured on the Al Nassr Twitter feed holding a blue and yellow shirt with his favoured number seven printed on the back.

More to follow

AFP
