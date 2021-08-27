Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 27 August 2021
Man United in talks to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford as Man City pull out - reports

Multiple British journalists have reported that conversations with former team-mates, as well as Alex Ferguson, have swayed the five-time Ballon D’Or winner in United’s direction.

By Gavan Casey Friday 27 Aug 2021, 3:50 PM
5 minutes ago 4,234 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5533555
Cristiano Ronaldo preparing to face Man United during his time at Juventus.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Image: Barrington Coombs

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE, from nowhere, emerged as the frontrunners to seal a sensational deal to sign their former player Cristiano Ronaldo, according to multiple reports in England.

United’s neighbours Manchester City had as recently as this morning been odds-on favourites to land Ronaldo’s signature after he informed Juventus of his wish to leave the Serie A club, his request confirmed by Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri this afternoon.

However, as first reported by the Manchester Evening News’ chief Man United correspondent Samuel Luckhurst, Ronaldo is now set to undergo a United medical in Lisbon ahead of a potentially sensational return to Old Trafford, with City understood to have halted their efforts to sign the attacker.

The MEN reports that Ronaldo informed City that he was no longer interested in a move to the Etihad Stadium once he became aware of United’s attempts to sign him. In his report, Luckhurst adds that United and Ronaldo are in talks over a potential two-year deal.

soccer-manchester-united-training-session-carrington-training-ground Cristiano Ronaldo training with United in 2009. Source: PA

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to rule United into the running to sign his former team-mate at a press conference on Friday afternoon, telling reporters that Ronaldo’s fellow Portuguese Bruno Fernandes had been among those in contact with the five-time Ballon D’Or winner.

“We’ve always had a good communication,” Solskjaer said of his own relationship with Ronaldo.

Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here.

“He’s such a legend of this club. I didn’t think Cristiano would end up leaving Juventus.

“If you ask me, he is the greatest player of all time. I was fortunate enough to play with him, I coached him when I got my job. He is such a tremendous human being as well, so let’s see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who has played with him has a soft spot for him.”

Mark Ogden of ESPN later reported: “Man Utd now frontrunners to sign Ronaldo. Negotiations and text exchanges with former team-mates in early hours of this morning appear to have swung the deal in United’s favour.”

The MEN’s Luckhurst said earlier that a conversation with Alex Ferguson this morning had helped to sway Ronaldo in United’s direction. He added that “it would now be a surprise if Ronaldo doesn’t join United.”

Amid the bedlam of speculation, another of Ronaldo’s former team-mates and a close friend of the Portuguese icon, Rio Ferdinand, appeared to hint towards a potential Ronaldo return to Old Trafford with a cryptic video posted to Twitter in which he simply nodded and smiled down the camera.

However, it’s understood that, at the time of writing, no personal terms have yet been agreed between Ronaldo and Man United.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

