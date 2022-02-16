Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo earns the praise of Rangnick after breaking scoreless run

The Manchester United forward scored the opening goal in the 2-0 victory against 10-man Brighton last night.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 7:55 AM
33 minutes ago 612 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5684363
CR7: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal last night.
Image: PA
CR7: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal last night.
CR7: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal last night.
Image: PA

RALF RANGNICK WAS delighted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance as Manchester United kickstarted their Champions League qualification quest with a much-needed win against 10-man Brighton.

Having blown half-time leads to draw three straight matches in all competitions, the Red Devils desperately needed to put three points on the board at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Brighton flew out of the blocks against the shaky hosts, who recovered from being jeered off at the break to seal a key victory as Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak with a superb effort shortly after half-time.

Albion captain Lewis Dunk was sent off moments later before Bruno Fernandes scored in stoppage time to complete a 2-0 win that moved United up to fourth, albeit some sides below them have games in hand.

“Big win but we still have quite a few games to play,” interim manager Rangnick said.

“After three draws, two of them at home, this was a very important win and even so after the first half today.

“Today for a change we had a better second half than the first half and in the second half it paid off, we were more aggressive. We were primed to intercept and attack them in higher positions, so a highly important win for us.”

It was a reverse of recent matches, with Rangnick saying “we were Dr Jekyll in the first half” as they floundered against Graham Potter’s impressive side.

However, United managed to go into the break level, thanks in no small part to David De Gea, and Ronaldo’s exceptional finish gave them the foundations to build on.

“That was an amazing goal,” he said. “Not only an important one but an amazing goal. I think overall it was a good performance by Cristiano.

“Energetically, he was on there, he was always trying to help the team-mates so I think in the last weeks definitely the best performance by him and a very, very important goal for us.”

It was a welcome shot in the arm for United ahead of this weekend’s trip to bitter rivals Leeds.

As for Brighton, their attention turns to Burnley’s visit after dreams of a first-ever win at Old Trafford were extinguished in frustrating fashion.

Asked if he felt that was an opportunity missed, Albion boss Potter said: “We do, that’s why we are disappointed. That’s our feeling.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I think the boys felt that and even at 11 v 11 I still felt we could have got back into the game. Okay, we’ve conceded a goal but I still felt it was there. But 10 v 11 makes it very, very difficult for us.

“I am proud of the players, I am proud of the performance, I am proud of what they tried to do, but at the same time I am frustrated because I thought it was an opportunity to get something.”

Potter was particularly irritated by Brighton captain Dunk’s red card. Initially shown yellow for bringing down Anthony Elanga, it was upgraded to a red after referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor by video assistant referee Jarred Gillett.

“I thought it was a yellow card live,” Potter said. “(Adam) Webster was right there to cover. It’s not clear and obvious that he can’t get there, so I don’t understand the intervention. I don’t know what the stats are but it seems every time the referee goes to the monitor it seems it’s only going to go one way. That’s how it is.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie