Ronaldo will not face charges over alleged rape in USA

CRISTIANO RONALDO WILL not face any charges over an alleged rape in Nevada a decade ago, prosecutors said Monday.
The Clark County District Attorney’s Office said it had declined to prosecute the Portuguese star because it “cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt” that a sexual assault occurred.
Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, has claimed that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star reached a financial settlement with her following the incident but has denied allegations of sexual assault.
More to follow…
