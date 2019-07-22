This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ronaldo will not face charges over alleged rape in USA

The Juventus player has denied allegations of sexual assault.

By AFP Monday 22 Jul 2019, 8:52 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo [file pic].
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO WILL not face any charges over an alleged rape in Nevada a decade ago, prosecutors said Monday.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office said it had declined to prosecute the Portuguese star because it “cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt” that a sexual assault occurred.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, has claimed that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star reached a financial settlement with her following the incident but has denied allegations of sexual assault.

More to follow…

© AFP 2019  

