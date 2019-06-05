This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dropped - report

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player strongly denied the accusations.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 11:11 AM
38 minutes ago 1,555 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4668582
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Image: Alberto Gandolfo
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Image: Alberto Gandolfo

THE RAPE LAWSUIT against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped, according to a report from Bloomberg on Wednesday.

A notice of voluntary dismissal was filed last month in Nevada state court in Las Vegas.

The filing did not say whether the accuser, American woman Kathryn Mayorga, had reached a settlement with Ronaldo.

Mayorga filed a complaint in September last year alleging she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel.

Ronaldo, 34, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, strongly denied the accusations.

Mayorga said last year that while she had agreed to a finanical settlement with Ronaldo shortly after the alleged incident, her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process.

Following her renewed accusations, Las Vegas police re-opened an investigation. 

Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars of world football and is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player.

- © AFP, 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie