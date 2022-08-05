Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 5 August 2022
Advertisement

Erik ten Hag coy about Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for season opener

The 37-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford again after just a year back at the club.

By Press Association Friday 5 Aug 2022, 2:42 PM
51 minutes ago 1,044 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5834095
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ERIK TEN HAG was coy about Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for Manchester United’s season opener but reiterated that the wantaway striker is part of his plans for the new season.

The 37-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford again after just a year back at the club he won trophies galore with during his first spell.

Ronaldo missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, playing his first 45 minutes ahead of the new campaign in United’s final warm-up friendly against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

When asked if the Portuguese will play in the Premier League opener against Brighton, Ten Hag said: “We will see Sunday.”

Ronaldo was among a number of players that left the Rayo friendly early – something the manager told a Dutch broadcaster was “unacceptable” by those involved.

“Now I have to point – those who left but there were many players who left, but the spotlight is on Cristiano and that is not right,” Ten Hag said.

“So I think then do your research and make out many players left, that was what was said.

“Good, but I don’t understand what is the relation. He was part of it. Again, there were a lot of players.”

Asked about Ronaldo’s position at the club, Ten Hag said: “I’m really happy.

“I told you before, we plan with the season (with him). We have a top striker and I’m really happy he’s here, he’s in the squad and we stick to that plan.”

Ten Hag was brusque when asked further questions about Ronaldo as he focused on the collective rather than individuals.

“You mention it, you correct them, then move on,” he said of the Rayo issue.

Quizzed on the way Ronaldo has been training, Ten Hag added: “I’m satisfied with the whole team. We’re working good, good culture, and Cristiano is working really tough and hard.”

Ronaldo’s chances of being involved against Brighton were increased with the hamstring injury picked up by Anthony Martial.

The France forward, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, has looked lively when deployed in the heart of attack during pre-season.

“Yes (he is out),” Ten Hag said. “It’s always difficult to say (the timescale). I hope not too long.”

Martial’s injury has underlined the lack of attacking options at United – an area Ten Hag said at the start of pre-season was one they hoped to improve.

Christian Eriksen has arrived but the club are still pushing for reinforcements, with the pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong rumbling on.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“We want Frenkie? I don’t know,” Ten Hag said with a laugh.

“It’s about the right players and there are many, but I cannot give comments on a player who is under contract in another club. When we have news, we will bring it.”

United have brought in Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez as well as Eriksen so far this window.

Asked whether he would have expected more signings to have arrived by now, he said: “That would be a good situation but I have a squad and I’m happy with the current squad. I think they make good progress.

“I’m happy with the signings until now. We don’t just need any player, you need the right players and that’s the point we’re working on together.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie