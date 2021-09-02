Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 2 September 2021
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo to wear number seven shirt with Manchester United

Edinson Cavani will now take up the number 21.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 9:40 PM
47 minutes ago 3,272 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5539122
Ronaldo wore the number seven shirt during his previous stint at Old Trafford.
Image: Manchester United via Twitter
Ronaldo wore the number seven shirt during his previous stint at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo wore the number seven shirt during his previous stint at Old Trafford.
Image: Manchester United via Twitter

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number seven shirt on his return to the club.

The Portugal captain, 36, completed a sensational move back to United on transfer deadline day, rejoining from Juventus on a two-year deal.

During his first six-season spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo wore the number seven shirt as he helped Sir Alex Ferguson’s side secure the Champions League and three Premier League titles before moving on to Real Madrid in 2009.

Manchester United confirmed Edinson Cavani would now take up the number 21 – but there was no mention of whether special dispensation had been requested from the Premier League to process the switch following the start of the domestic campaign.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will wear no. 7 for United again, like he did between 2003 and 2009. As we all know, the no. 7 is a special number in the history of United,” the club said on www.manutd.com.

“It has previously been worn by club icons like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Now, it returns to the man who succeeded Beckham in it, Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo inherits the number from Edinson Cavani, who wore the shirt last season and in our away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

“As our new signing is allocated no.7, El Matador will switch to no.21, the same number our prolific striker wears for the Uruguayan national team.”

Ronaldo broke Irish hearts and the men’s international scoring record with a late double on Wednesday as Portugal came from behind to beat Stephen Kenny’s side 2-1 in a dramatic finish.

However, after removing his shirt in celebration during stoppage time, Ronaldo was cautioned and so is suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Azerbaijan.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

As a result, Ronaldo has been released from the Portugal squad ahead of Saturday’s friendly against World Cup hosts Qatar in Hungary, so could be set for an early reunion back with United.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie