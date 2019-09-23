This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 23 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Criticism of Ireland striker McGoldrick is 'ridiculous,' says Sheffield United boss

Chris Wilder says fans must fully support all the club’s players.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 23 Sep 2019, 1:53 PM
29 minutes ago 1,357 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4820968
Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (file pic).
Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SHEFFIELD UNITED BOSS Chris Wilder has defended Ireland international David McGoldrick in the wake of criticism.

The 31-year-old forward was a key player in the Blades’ promotion from the Championship last season, after signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

McGoldrick has yet to score in the Premier League this season having featured five times, and Wilder has branded criticism of the striker from a section of the club’s fans on social media as “ridiculous,” after he missed a couple of chances in the recent home game against Southampton.

The Irish star missed this weekend’s 2-0 win at Everton owing to a groin injury, and Wilder commented on the player after the game. 

“I think we have got to be careful as a football club, because of the results and the way we have played, that we don’t put too much pressure on our players,” he told reporters.

“A couple of things got flagged up to me. This team, where they have come from, they do not deserve 70% support. They deserve 100% support.

He [McGoldrick] has a finishing session on his own and then goes back out to have another finishing session, because he is trying to improve his skills and get that aspect of his game out of his system.

“It was then, he tweaked his groin. But that tells you what kind of boy he is.

“An international player…. Any sort of negativity or criticism towards him is ridiculous, because he gives everything for this football club and is brilliant for us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie