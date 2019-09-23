Criticism of Ireland striker McGoldrick is 'ridiculous,' says Sheffield United boss

SHEFFIELD UNITED BOSS Chris Wilder has defended Ireland international David McGoldrick in the wake of criticism.

The 31-year-old forward was a key player in the Blades’ promotion from the Championship last season, after signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

McGoldrick has yet to score in the Premier League this season having featured five times, and Wilder has branded criticism of the striker from a section of the club’s fans on social media as “ridiculous,” after he missed a couple of chances in the recent home game against Southampton.

The Irish star missed this weekend’s 2-0 win at Everton owing to a groin injury, and Wilder commented on the player after the game.

“I think we have got to be careful as a football club, because of the results and the way we have played, that we don’t put too much pressure on our players,” he told reporters.

“A couple of things got flagged up to me. This team, where they have come from, they do not deserve 70% support. They deserve 100% support.

He [McGoldrick] has a finishing session on his own and then goes back out to have another finishing session, because he is trying to improve his skills and get that aspect of his game out of his system.

“It was then, he tweaked his groin. But that tells you what kind of boy he is.

“An international player…. Any sort of negativity or criticism towards him is ridiculous, because he gives everything for this football club and is brilliant for us.”

