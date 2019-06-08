This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Inter star Perisic scores one and sets up another in Euro 2020 qualifier win against Wales

Having lost in Hungary last time out, Croatia got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign back on track.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 4:30 PM
47 minutes ago 1,538 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4673959
Perisic in action against Wales' Will Vaulks on Saturday.
Image: Adam Davy
Perisic in action against Wales' Will Vaulks on Saturday.
Perisic in action against Wales' Will Vaulks on Saturday.
Image: Adam Davy

IVAN PERISIC SCORED one goal and made the other as Croatia overcame Wales 2-1 in Euro 2020 qualifying in Osijek on Saturday.

Zlatko Dalic’s side had lost their last Group E game against Hungary in March, but got back on track thanks to James Lawrence’s first-half own goal and Perisic’s 48th-minute strike following some shambolic Welsh defending.

Lawrence was unlucky to put through his own net, failing to sort his feet out when racing back towards goal, and the Anderlecht defender was one of three Wales players whose failure to clear allowed Perisic to increase the hosts’ lead.

Substitute David Brooks’ deflected effort 13 minutes from time gave Ryan Giggs’ men hope of a comeback but they could not force an equaliser as the World Cup finalists held on for victory.

An eventful opening saw Perisic twice blaze over, either side of Harry Wilson volleying an even more presentable chance straight at Dominik Livakovic from Gareth Bale’s quick-thinking long throw.

And Wales were made to pay for that miss in the 17th minute as Perisic got in behind down the left and drilled a low cross towards Andrej Kramaric that Lawrence deflected in.

Kramaric fired off-target as Croatia sought a second prior to half-time, although they were almost caught cold as Livakovic saved from Will Vaulks and then thwarted Ben Davies’ rebound.

Within three minutes of the restart, Croatia doubled their lead as Wales gave the ball away and failed three times to clear their lines, allowing Perisic to rifle home.

Bale shot straight at Livakovic when well placed but the Croatia goalkeeper was completely wrong-footed when Brooks’ attempt flicked off Domagoj Vida’s head and in.

Brooks’ weak effort in stoppage time proved the last chance for a dramatic leveller, though, as Wales were made to rue leaving themselves a mountain to climb in searing 30-degree heat.

