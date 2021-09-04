Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 4 September 2021
Advertisement

Croatian World Cup hero retires from football

Mario Mandzukic famously scored the winning goal against England in the semi-finals.

By AFP Saturday 4 Sep 2021, 1:50 PM
9 minutes ago 482 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5540471
Mario Mandzukic of Croatian national football team shows his World Cup medal (file pic).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Mario Mandzukic of Croatian national football team shows his World Cup medal (file pic).
Mario Mandzukic of Croatian national football team shows his World Cup medal (file pic).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ICONIC CROATIAN striker Mario Mandzukic, who scored the winning goal against England in the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, has retired from the game, three years after playing his last international.

The 35-year-old announced his decision in a post on Instagram, which included a photo of a pair of boots, on Friday night.

“While you put on these boots for the first time, you can’t even imagine what you will get to experience in football,” he wrote in a message in English addressed to his young self, “Dear little Mario”, and signed “Your big Mario”.

“You’ll recognise the moment to retire, to put these boots in a cabinet and you’ll have no regrets.”

Mandzukic appeared 89 times for Croatia scoring 33 goals, he also played Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus and appeared 11 times this year for AC Milan. Plagued by injury he was used mostly as a substitute and did not score a goal.

He won the Croatian league three times with Dinamo Zagreb, the Bundesliga, twice, and the Champions League at Bayern, and Serie A four times at Juventus.

“You will score goals on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies in the jerseys of the biggest clubs,” he wrote.

“In the jersey of greatest pride, the Croatian national team, you will write some of the most important moments of Croatian sport.”

Juventus quickly responded.

“Glad to have shared part of your story together,” the club posted on Instagram.

Croatian sports stars Miralem Pjanic, tennis player Marin Cilic and NBA small forward Bojan Bogdanovic all joined the on-line chorus of praise as did Blaise Matuidi, an opponent in the 2018 World Cup final and team-mate at Juventus.

“Thank you mister no good!!” wrote another French former Juventus team-mate Patrice Evra “Such a warrior.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic thanked Mandzukic in a statement calling him “a fighter on whom the team could always rely, a player for big games and the toughest challenges”.

Born in Slavonski Brod, Mandzukic began his career in 2004 at home town club Marsonia. He signed his first major contract with Dinamo Zagreb in 2007.

He then played for Wolfsburg (2010-2012), Bayern Munich (2012-2014), Atletico Madrid (2014-2015) and Juventus (2015-2019).

He ended his post by recalling his dramatic World Cup semi-final winner.

“P.S. If you happen to play vs England in the World Cup, just be ready around 109th minute,” he wrote, adding a smiley.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie