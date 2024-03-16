St Kieran's show class to claim back-to-back All-Ireland schools' titles

St Kieran’s College 0-26

St Raphael’s Loughrea 1-18

(After Extra time)

ST KIERAN’S COLLEGE are All-Ireland PPS Croke Cup senior hurling champions once again after they overcame St Raphael’s of Loughrea in a thrilling extra-time clash at Croke Park.

The Kilkenny school were pushed all the way by their Galway opponents before pulling away in the extra 20 minutes as they wrapped up back-to-back national titles.

Kieran’s were big favourites for the game in what was their ninth successive appearance in the schools’ decider, but St Raphael’s were more than worthy opposition in what was a top class final overall.

Kieran’s had a number of players available from last year’s winning side and they started the better by taking a three-point lead inside the first six minutes.

Vince Morgan and Paddy Mac Carthaigh were Loughrea’s two main assets in attack and they were very much back in the game when Morgan found the net in the 19th minute.

Further points from Luke McInerney and Cullen Kileen had them three clear on the scoreboard before Kieran’s rallied to level the game by the half-time whistle (0-10 to 1-7).

What a game that was between St Kieran's and St Raphael's in the Croke Cup Final, savage free from Raphael's to take it to extra time but St Kierans proved to be the stronger team in extra time. @SportTG4 #GAA pic.twitter.com/MtBu13wV0Q — Pajoe Clifford (@PajoeClifford) March 16, 2024

The game remained point for point for most of the second half and Sean Hunt looked to have won it for the Kilkenny side in stoppage time, but a stunning last gasp free from Bobby Feeney forced the game to an extra 20 minutes.

Kieran’s extra strength in depth and overall firepower, which saw five of their starting forwards on the scoreboard, eventually told with Rory Glynn, Aaron McEvoy, Ciallin Brennan and Bill McDermott flourishing.

The Kilkenny side ran out five-point winners in the end.

Scorers for St Kieran’s College: Aaron McEvoy 0-8 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Sean Hunt 0-5, Rory Glynn 0-4, James Hughes 0-3, Ed Lauhoff, Ciallin Brennan 0-2 each, Ed McDermott, Bill McDermott 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Raphael’s Loughrea: Vince Morgan 1-3, Bobby Feeney 0-5 (0-5f), Paddy MacCarthaigh 0-5, Cullen Killeen 0-2, Oscar O’Gorman, Diarmuid MacCarthaigh, Luke McInerney 0-1 each.

St Kieran’s College

Stephen Manogue

Sean Bergin

Evan Murphy

Timmy Kelly

Cathal Hickey

Jeff Neary

Tom McPhillips

Rory Connellan

Ed Lauhoff

James Hughes

Sean Hunt

Tomas Roche

Rory Glynn

Ed McDermott

Aaron McEvoy

Subs:

Oisin Bateman for Roche 49 mins

James O’Neill for E McDermott 50 mins

Ciallin Brennan for Hughes 61 mins

Bill McDermott for Glynn (Blood Sub) 65 mins

Rory Glynn for B McDermott (Blood Sub Reversal) 70 mins

Bill McDermott for McPhillips 72 mins

Sean Deely for Hickey 78 mins.

St Raphael’s Loughrea

Shane Murray

Jason Griffin

Daniel Keane

Gavin Maher

Oscar O’Gorman

Diarmuid MacCarthaigh

Finn Beirne

Luke McInerney

Cullen Killeen

Donnacha Campbell

Paddy MacCarthaigh

Eoghan Mulleady

Vince Morgan

Thomas Stratford

Bobby Feeney

Subs:

Stephen Keane for Stratford 38 mins

Jack Shaughnessy for Mulleady 55 mins

Louis Keary for Griffin 65 mins

Eoghan Mulleady for Feeney 74 mins

Eoin Spellman for Beirne 77 mins

Referee- John Keenan (Wicklow)

