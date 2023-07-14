Dublin/Monaghan and Tailteann Cup final double-header projected to be close to capacity

THE GAA ARE advising supporters to arrive early for this weekend’s games at Croke Park, with Saturday’s double-header projected to be close to capacity.

Saturday will see Meath and Down contest the Tailteann Cup final at 3pm, which will be followed by the All-Ireland senior football semi-final between Dublin and Monaghan, throwing in at 5.30pm.

The GAA expect Croke Park to be close to a full-house for these games, with tickets still available for Sunday’s semi-final between Kerry and Derry, which throws in at 4pm.

In a statement today, the GAA called on fans to arrive early, with turnstiles open from 1.30pm on Saturday and from 12.30pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

The statement also makes clear that “anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated”, with footage of individual flashpoints on Hill-16 widely shared on social media across the last two weeks. Added to that, the GAA say “supporters are reminded that items such as flares and smoke cannisters are dangerous and illegal and are not permitted inside the stadium.”