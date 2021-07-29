Bigger crowds set to be allowed into Croke Park for All-Ireland finals

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea lifts the JJ Nestor Cup: 18,000 fans were permitted in Croke Park for last Sunday's Connacht football final.

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea lifts the JJ Nestor Cup: 18,000 fans were permitted in Croke Park for last Sunday's Connacht football final.

CROKE PARK’S CAPACITY is set to be increased beyond the currently permitted 18,000 fans when the All-Ireland finals get underway next month.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today gave a strong indication that there will be a further relaxation of the Covid-19 crowd restrictions ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday 22 August.

The football final follows on 29 August with the ladies football and camogie finals down for decision on 5 and 12 September respectively.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that similar discussions are ongoing with the FAI ahead of Ireland’s home World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia in early September, but he did not give any firm indication on how many fans might be allowed into either Croke Park or the Aviva Stadium.

“It depends whether Cork get through or not in the hurling,” he joked when speaking at the vaccination centre at the National Show Centre in north Dublin.

“I think we can look forward to increasing that figure for the All-Ireland finals certainly. We’re looking at the semi-finals.

“Jack Chambers is engaging with the sporting organisations, and engaging with the FAI as well in respect of forthcoming World Cup qualifiers and so on to see what we can do, and again to see what additional tools can be used to protect as we potentially increase numbers.

“We are looking at that.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

– Additional reporting by Rónán Duffy

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!