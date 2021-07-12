Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 12 July 2021
Advertisement

Major Muslim celebration to be held in Croke Park again this month

The GAA has announced that Eid Al Adha will take place at the stadium on 20 July.

By Emma Duffy Monday 12 Jul 2021, 5:59 PM
23 minutes ago 468 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5493319

THE MUSLIM CELEBRATION of Eid Al Adha is set to take place at Croke Park for the second year in-a-row this month.

irish-eid A general view of Croke Park hosting Eid Al Adha last summer. Source: Damien Eagers

The GAA announced today that its headquarters will host the religious ceremony and celebration outdoors on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.

“Following the success of last year’s event and with Covid restrictions governing religious ceremonies still in place, the Association’s headquarters will once again welcome members of the Muslim community for their celebration,” a statement reads.

GAA President Larry McCarthy welcomed today’s announcement.

“With Croke Park out of commission for games for long periods last year, it was wonderful to be able to host the celebration of Eid Al Adha in our stadium,” he said.

“We are all delighted to have our games back with some supporters in attendance, and we are also very pleased to be able to host the 2021 Eid celebration.

“The event was a huge success and symbolised our ongoing efforts to foster inclusion and diversity throughout the community.

“We extend a warm welcome to those who will be in attendance and look forward to working with Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues in the planning of the event.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council (IMPIC) Chairperson, Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, added on behalf of the organisers:

“I am delighted that the Gaelic Athletic Association and the team at Croke Park have once again provided us with the opportunity to gather as a community in Croke Park to celebrate the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“The media coverage of last year’s event was well received around the globe, generating huge goodwill for the GAA and Irish society wherever it reached.

“This year’s event will build on that, strengthening the relations between the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council and the GAA as we remember that we are stronger together, and we must all emulate the GAA’s example in providing spaces and places ‘Where We All Belong’.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie