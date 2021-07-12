Major Muslim celebration to be held in Croke Park again this month

THE MUSLIM CELEBRATION of Eid Al Adha is set to take place at Croke Park for the second year in-a-row this month.

A general view of Croke Park hosting Eid Al Adha last summer. Source: Damien Eagers

The GAA announced today that its headquarters will host the religious ceremony and celebration outdoors on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.

“Following the success of last year’s event and with Covid restrictions governing religious ceremonies still in place, the Association’s headquarters will once again welcome members of the Muslim community for their celebration,” a statement reads.

GAA President Larry McCarthy welcomed today’s announcement.

“With Croke Park out of commission for games for long periods last year, it was wonderful to be able to host the celebration of Eid Al Adha in our stadium,” he said.

“We are all delighted to have our games back with some supporters in attendance, and we are also very pleased to be able to host the 2021 Eid celebration.

“The event was a huge success and symbolised our ongoing efforts to foster inclusion and diversity throughout the community.

“We extend a warm welcome to those who will be in attendance and look forward to working with Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues in the planning of the event.”

The Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council (IMPIC) Chairperson, Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, added on behalf of the organisers:

“I am delighted that the Gaelic Athletic Association and the team at Croke Park have once again provided us with the opportunity to gather as a community in Croke Park to celebrate the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“The media coverage of last year’s event was well received around the globe, generating huge goodwill for the GAA and Irish society wherever it reached.

“This year’s event will build on that, strengthening the relations between the Irish Muslim Peace & Integration Council and the GAA as we remember that we are stronger together, and we must all emulate the GAA’s example in providing spaces and places ‘Where We All Belong’.”