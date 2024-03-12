Advertisement
Croke Park. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Fanzone

Croke Park set to become UEFA Fan Zone for Europa League final - if Liverpool make it

Staff at Croke Park preparing a plan to host thousands of soccer fans for event on 22 May.
4 minutes ago

CROKE PARK IS in line to host a ‘Fan Zone’ for the Uefa Europa League final.

With the final in the Aviva Stadium, the overspill of fans will leave Dublin flooded with soccer supporters with precious few options.

It’s understood that Croke Park staff are already formulating a plan of how they might stage the event on Wednesday 22 May. However, the plan would depend on Liverpool making the final, according to Croke Park sources who confirmed this to The 42.  

The details were first reported in The Independent when a number of soccer writers were briefed on new competitions on Tuesday morning.

In Jurgen Klopp’s final season, Liverpool could end in the final, which would prove to be hugely popular given their historic Irish support.

The spectators would take up seats in the stands and be able to watch the game on a series of big screens on the pitch. 

The 22 May date could prove problematic for the master fixture list. The Round 1 games for the senior football championship round-robin games are set for 25/26 May, involving the Leinster and Ulster finalists, which will in all likelihood include Dublin.

Having fans on the pitch just days prior to that will inevitably provoke some questions. 

Declan Bogue
