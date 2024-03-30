4 key questions ahead of Croke Park's big GAA football league finals weekend

1. How will Derry disarm Dublin dangers?

Last year, Derry marched into the Division 2 League final against Dublin as the meanest defence of all 32 counties. That stat looked like holding water when 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at half-time but it ended in a dam burst, conceding four second-half goals. It could’ve been double.

The Dubs look to have taken their game to another level this spring. They have re-established a more direct attacking threat, burying Tyrone for 5-18 and putting 3-18 past Kerry in their last two Croke Park run-outs. They are the top scorers across all four divisions, averaging 2-16 per match.

Mickey Harte reneged his trump cards in their round 5 meeting at Celtic Park. They sat back and were picked off by the boys in blue. The last time Harte tackled the Dubs at Croker was with Louth. They aggressively hounded kick-outs but were dismantled for 5-21. Again, it could’ve been more.

So do Derry go on the front foot and press the Dubs? Or do they retreat and play on the counter? If Harte and Derry are true to their principles, they will push up but pragmatism may be forced into play.

Derry manager Mickey Harte. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

2. Are Armagh or Donegal better placed for an All-Ireland push?

It wasn’t an outstanding performance, by any means, but Armagh were impressive in their dead-rubber draw with Cork last Saturday. Into a strong wind, they were a model of efficiency, capturing 1-9 from 10 shots. Their movement in attack sliced the hosts open and their work on defensive spacing was evident. Even when they leaked two goals from short kick-out turnovers – their first green flags conceded all spring – they battled back to level.

Rían O’Neill got his first start of 2024, inside duo Oisín Conaty and Conor Turbitt combined for 0-9, and playmaking centre-forward Rory Grugan scored one goal and created the other. Goal-scoring corner-back Peter McGrane has been another addition.

Donegal started the League in a high-pressing blur of scores but have just been doing enough at times since then. No doubt Jim McGuinness is holding back some cards for bigger occasions but the loss of Patrick McBrearty is a significant one for this weekend.

Both remain unbeaten after drawing at the Athletic Grounds last month. The momentum looks to be in Armagh’s corner but the Donegal manager’s track record must be respected.

3. Can Down get the job done?

The most significant final of the weekend. The victors will move into pole position for a place in the All-Ireland series, providing there are no shock finalists in the provincial championships.

Down travelled to Croke Park last summer as favourites to take the Tailteann Cup and with it, a place in the Sam Maguire for 2024. They had blasted 15 goals in six games, including eight in the semi-final demolition of Laois, but didn’t take their chances in a five-point final loss to Meath.

Westmeath were the inaugural Tailteann champions in 2022 and put it up to Armagh and Tyrone in the Sam Maguire group stage last year. Should they lose this final, they have a realistic route to trump Down via the Leinster Championship, where they are on the opposite side to Dublin and Meath. Down would have to negotiate Armagh to do likewise in Ulster.

Westmeath players celebrate their Tailteann Cup win in 2022. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Lake County have been to five finals since this league system was introduced in 2008, winning three, including the Division 3 decider against Laois in 2019. Down have lost their three league finals in that same period to Tipperary, Armagh, and Roscommon.

For all sorts of reasons, they’ll want to get the job done this time.

4. Does a Croke Park visit mean more to any county?

Manager Andy Moran has played more All-Ireland finals at Croke Park (six) than the number of times Leitrim have visited GAA HQ in the county’s history (five). It’s a remarkable stat which underlines the importance of this Division 4 final to the westerners.

They have never won any of their previous visits (losing twice each to Derry and Dublin, and once to Louth) but they come into this final having beaten table-toppers Laois en route. What would it mean to have their men in green and yellow climb the steps of the Hogan Stand?

This momentum is even more crucial given how their 2023 went. A shock defeat to New York wasted a golden opportunity to make a Connacht final and they crashed out of the Tailteann Cup with three further losses. Top-scorer Keith Beirne opted out at the end of the season but Darragh Rooney (0-40) and Ryan O’Rourke (5-18) have stepped up.

“I’ve played there multiple times but I’m as excited now as ever,” said Moran ahead of the final. Imagine the excitement were they to win on Saturday.