Tuesday 13 July 2021
Croke Park to host Connacht final between Galway and Mayo

18,000 fans will now be able to attend the match.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 7:59 PM
Galway's Sean Kelly and Mayo's Aidan O'Shea.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CROKE PARK WILL host the Connacht senior football final on Sunday 25 July, the first time the western showpiece has been moved out of the province.

The decision has been taken to move the game involving Galway and Mayo in to order to ensure a bigger crowd can attend the game with 18,000 fans set to be accommodated.

The game had been scheduled to be held in Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar but the crowd would only been 3,600 at that stadium due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

The decision was taken this evening after a meeting of the Connacht GAA management committee and 1.30pm is the throw-in for the game on Sunday week.

The winners will advance to an All-Ireland semi-final against the Leinster champions on the weekend of 14-15 August.

It will be the second successive year that Mayo face Galway in the Connacht decider with James Horan’s team winning 0-14 to 0-13 in last November’s game played at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Mayo booked their place in the final with last Sunday’s 5-20 to 0-11 victory over Leitrim, having earlier defeated Sligo by 3-23 to 0-12 in the quarter-final.

Galway won their recent semi-final by 2-11 to 0-12 against Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park.

Fintan O'Toole
