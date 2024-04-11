Advertisement
Croke Park hosted the 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final between Leinster and Munster. James Crombie/INPHO
Save the Date

Croke Park confirmed to host Leinster's Champions Cup semi if they beat La Rochelle

Leinster would host either Northampton or the Bulls on 3/4/5 May if they progress this weekend.
11 minutes ago

CROKE PARK IS in line to stage its first professional club rugby game since 2009 — if Leinster can beat La Rochelle on Saturday evening.

Champions Cup organisers EPCR have confirmed that if Leinster progress to the last four, their semi-final will be played in the GAA’s iconic headquarters on Jones’ Road.

Leinster have earned home-country advantage for the semi-finals should they make it that far, and with the Aviva Stadium ruled out to facilitate preparations ahead of the Europa League final, Croke Park has been selected as the alternative.

Either Northampton Saints or the Vodacom Bulls await Leo Cullen’s side on 3/4/5 May should they win Saturday’s grudge match against defending champions La Rochelle, coached by Ronan O’Gara.

Professional club rugby has not been played at Croke Park since 2009 when Leinster famously hosted Munster in that season’s Heineken Cup semi-final in front of a crowd of over 82,000 — a world record attendance at the time for club rugby.

Possible Investec Champions Cup semi-final venues – 3/4/5 May

• Stade Toulousain (1) v Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) or Harlequins (5) – Le Stadium, Toulouse

• Leinster Rugby (2) v Northampton Saints (3) or Vodacom Bulls (6) – Croke Park, Dublin

• Northampton Saints (3) v Stade Rochelais (10) – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

• Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Exeter Chiefs (8) - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux

• Harlequins (5) v Exeter Chiefs (8) – Ashton Gate Stadium

• Vodacom Bulls (6) v Stade Rochelais (10) – UK venue TBC

