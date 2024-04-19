Croke Park sold out for Leinster Northampton Champions Cup semi-final clash

CROKE PARK HAS sold out for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final clash with Northampton, as fans snapped up tickets today for the eagerly-awaited game.

The 82,300 capacity venue is set to be full on Saturday 4 May when Leinster face Northampton, in the first club rugby match at GAA HQ since 2009, when Leinster took on Munster.

The EPCR have announced today that all tickets that went on sale for the semi-final have been sold.

The match will kick off at 5.30pm with Leinster aiming to build on last weekend’s hugely impressive quarter-final success against La Rochelle.

Northampton ran in nine tries against the Bulls in their quarter-final win last Saturday to make the semi-finals for the first time since 2011. Leinster will be aiming to reach the final for the fifth time in seven seasons as they chase a first title win since 2018.

It will be the start of a trend of Leinster games at Croke Park with the venue set to be utilised next season, along with the Aviva Stadium, while the RDS Arena is undergoing redevelopment.

Leinster confirmed yesterday afternoon that “the majority of its games” in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup will be played in the 52,000-capacity Aviva, while “a number of games” will be played at Croke Park.

The EPCR also announced today that all available tickets have been bought for the second semi-final, Toulouse against Harlequins, which is scheduled for Sunday 5 May at the 33,000 capacity Le Stadium in Toulouse.