FAI and IFA announce new cross-border women's football competition

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have today announced a new, cross-border women’s football competition in conjunction with the Irish Football Association.

The 16-team competition will kick off in June of this year, during the League of Ireland’s scheduled break for the Women’s World Cup. The FAI initially considered introducing a League Cup to fill the World Cup break before deciding to explore the potential of a cross-border competition.

All 11 sides from the League of Ireland Premier Division are lined up to compete: Athlone Town, Bohemians, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway United, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, Treaty United, Wexford Youths.

Five of the eight sides from the NIFL Women’s Premiership are signed up too: Cliftonville, Crusaders, Glentoran, Linfield and Derry City, whose women’s teams compete in the NIFL despite the fact their men’s squads compete in the League of Ireland.

The format will feature four groups of four, with the top teams progressing to the semi-finals. The group games are slated for 18 June, 25 June, and 2 July, with the semi-finals on 9 July and the final a week later on 16 July. All of the games will be streamed on LOITV.

“We are looking forward to working with the Northern Ireland Football League to create what should be an exciting new competition that will act as an additional test for our SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division clubs”, said League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon. “Along with introducing the President’s Cup this year, this all-island competition is ensuring that our clubs are competing in more top quality games and that will help to strengthen our league as a whole.”

NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor added, “We’re delighted to accept the invitation from the FAI and the League of Ireland for our clubs to participate in this exciting new competition.

“This is a ground-breaking season for Women’s football for us with the introduction of professionalism, therefore the challenge of competing against new opposition is hugely positive and exciting for the growth of our game.”

The FAI have not said whether there will be prize money on offer, while the title of the competition has not yet been decided in the hope it may attract a title sponsor.