Cross Country Chase abandoned at Cheltenham, Jonbon ruled out

Areas of the track remain unraceable due to heavy recent rain.
LAST UPDATE | 25 minutes ago

TODAY’S GLENFARCLAS CROSS Country Chase at Cheltenham has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. The schedule for the day at the festival has been changed as a result.

Today’s Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase has been abandoned due to waterlogged ground on Cheltenham’s inside circuit.

Following 11mm of rainfall throughout yesterday, there has been no improvement in the conditions on the Cross-Country course and areas of the track remain unraceable.

The forecast for the remainder of the week continues to look unsettled, with further showers likely on both Thursday and Friday.

There will therefore be insufficient improvement to the Cross-Country course and the decision has been taken not to reschedule the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase at this year’s Festival.

Due to the abandonment, the revised race times for today are as follows: Race 1 – 1345, Race 2 – 1430, Race 3 – 1515, Race 4 – 1600, Race 5 – N/A, Race 6 – 1650, Race 7 – 1730.

The going on the regulation Old and New courses is described as soft, heavy in places.

Meanwhile, Nicky Henderson has announced that Jonbon will not run today. 

More to follow . . . 

  

 

Author
Press Association
