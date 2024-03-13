Cross Country Chase abandoned at Cheltenham, Jonbon ruled out

LAST UPDATE | 25 minutes ago
TODAY’S GLENFARCLAS CROSS Country Chase at Cheltenham has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. The schedule for the day at the festival has been changed as a result.
Following 11mm of rainfall throughout yesterday, there has been no improvement in the conditions on the Cross-Country course and areas of the track remain unraceable.
The forecast for the remainder of the week continues to look unsettled, with further showers likely on both Thursday and Friday.
UPDATE ON TODAY'S GLENFARCLAS CROSS-COUNTRY STEEPLE CHASE pic.twitter.com/nD139Wfsso— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 13, 2024
There will therefore be insufficient improvement to the Cross-Country course and the decision has been taken not to reschedule the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase at this year’s Festival.
Due to the abandonment, the revised race times for today are as follows: Race 1 – 1345, Race 2 – 1430, Race 3 – 1515, Race 4 – 1600, Race 5 – N/A, Race 6 – 1650, Race 7 – 1730.
The going on the regulation Old and New courses is described as soft, heavy in places.
As a result of the abandonment of the 5th race today, the revised race times for Wednesday 13th March are as follows:— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 13, 2024
Race 1: 13.45
Race 2: 14.30
Race 3: 15.15
Race 4: 16.00
Race 5: NA
Race 6: 16.50
Race 7: 17.30
Meanwhile, Nicky Henderson has announced that Jonbon will not run today.
More to follow . . .
Statement from Nicky Henderson pic.twitter.com/CuOMSFzCPN— Nicky Henderson (@sevenbarrows) March 13, 2024