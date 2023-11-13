Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Aaron Kernan celebrating after Crossmaglen's 2011 All-Ireland club final win.
Time to go

'Unbelievable good times' - Crossmaglen and Armagh great Kernan announces retirement

Aaron Kernan saw Crossmaglen lose out in Saturday’s Ulster quarter-final against Trillick.
1.0k
0
1 hour ago

CROSSMAGLEN RANGERS GREAT Aaron Kernan has announced his playing retirement from the club game after a hugely successful career.

The 39-year-old featured as Crossmaglen bowed out of the Ulster championship at the quarter-final stage on Saturday night at the hands of Tyrone champions Trillick.

The former Armagh senior defender retired from the inter–county game in 2014 but remained key for Crossmaglen, winning his 18th county senior title with the club last month.

He also added eight Ulster senior club medals and was part of three All-Ireland final triumphs.

Kernan explained today on Colm Parkinson’s Smaller Fish podcast that he had always envisaged the 2023 campaign would be his final one.

The five-point loss in Omagh on Saturday night confirmed his departure.

“Not where I wanted to be, Saturday night just didn’t go the way it was supposed to go,” said Kernan.

“But in terms of it being the end of the road for me, no I had my mind made up all year that this would be it. I’d give it one more go.

“Last year probably I was in two minds over it as well and Marianne at home, who mostly encouraged (me) to go back and give it another shot. But realistically speaking I’m coming 40 in a couple weeks time and it’s just tough to keep trying to maintain the same standards that I would expect of myself 20 years ago. 

aaron-kernan-with-his-sons Ryan Byrne / INPHO Aaron Kernan with his sons. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s tough on the body and you just have so many more things going on between family and work. I’m very proud of everything I achieved, I’m very proud of who I represented.
“Had some unbelievable good times. It was brilliant.”

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     