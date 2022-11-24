Former All-Ireland club winning captain takes over as Crossmaglen boss

FORMER ALL-IRELAND club championship winning captain Anthony Cunningham is taking over as manager of Armagh giants Crossmaglen Rangers.

He assumes the reins from Stephen Kernan, whose spell ended after three years following the shock Ulster Championship preliminary round defeat to Ballybay Pearse Brothers of Monaghan earlier this month.

Crossmaglen had claimed their 46th county title with a dominant final win over Granemore in October.

Cunningham, who led the club to their third Andy Merrigan Cup triumph as captain in 2000, now takes charge. He will be joined by Jim McConville.

Advertisement

“Crossmaglen Rangers GFC are delighted to announce that our 2000 All-Ireland winning captain, Anthony Cunningham, assisted by Jim McConville, have been appointed as the new management of our senior team. We wish them every success in their new role,” read a club statement.

Crossmaglen Rangers GFC are delighted to announce that our 2000 All Ireland winning Captain, Anthony Cunningham, assisted by Jim McConville, have been appointed as the new management of our Senior team. We wish them every success in their new role. pic.twitter.com/2BUkLlkYJ5 — Crossmaglen Rangers (@crossrangers) November 23, 2022

“We would also like to acknowledge the work of our outgoing management, Stephen Kernan, Tony Kernan, Paul Hearty and their back room team. Thank you for guiding our senior team over the past three years.”