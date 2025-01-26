Loftus earns emotional win for Crossmolina with late penalty

Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo) 1-12

Ballinderry (Derry) 0-13

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

EMOTION UPON EMOTION at Croke Park.

A couple of weeks after the tragic passing of his partner Roisin Cryan, Mayo star Conor Loftus kicked a 69th minute match winning goal to secure the All-Ireland club IFC title for Crossmolina.

The goal came from a penalty in virtually the last play of the game and amounted to a remarkable final passage in a thrilling encounter.

Conor Loftus scores a penalty six minutes into added time to win the All-Ireland Intermediate club final for @DeelRoversGAA #mayogaa #GAA pic.twitter.com/3iSlOZb0Pv — Mayo Football Podcast (@MayoPodcast) January 26, 2025

Ballinderry had led by two points after a strong second-half performance with substitute Daniel McKinless contributing two important points.

But just as they looked certain to pull off a famous win, 23 years after capturing the All-Ireland senior club title, they were spectacularly reeled in by the Mayo men.

Niall Coggins capped a great game with his third point to leave one in it and then, deep into stoppage time, Cross’ were awarded a penalty when sub Stephen Duffy was deemed to have been fouled by the Ballinderry goalkeeper.

That set the stage for Mayo star Loftus, who converted a penalty in the semi-final win too, to step up and blast to the bottom corner.

A point would have sent the game to extra-time but Loftus went for victory and the three-pointer and was rewarded.

Afterwards, Captain Mikie Loftus spoke movingly about a difficult few weeks for the club and dedicated the win to Roisin Cryan.

Crossmolina are past All-Ireland senior club champions too, winning it in 2001 though they were relegated to the intermediate ranks in Mayo in 2018.

Both sides made positional tweaks to their published lineups in an attempt to gain an upper hand as the rain poured down, buffeted by gusting winds.

Kevin Mulhern, for instance, wore number three for Crossmolina but played in an advanced attacking role and clipped a great point in the 10th minute to put them 0-3 to 0-1 up.

County man Loftus locked down the centre of the Crossmolina defence but also got forward to boom over a long-rang point.

Ballinderry had a county stalwart wearing number six for them too in former All-Star Gareth McKinless who spent most of the game tracking Diarmaid Walsh.

Eoghan Rocks was a late addition to the Ballinderry lineup, replacing injured midfielder Niall O’Donnell.

The Ballinderry management opted for a Ruairi Forbes-Shea Coleman midfield combination with Charlie Crozier, wearing number one, detailed in the full-forward line.

Towering Crozier, marked by Matthew Gordetskyy, was a threat throughout, scoring two first-half points and finishing the period with the ball in his hand after breaking up a Crossmolina attack.

It was tight, tense stuff, no great surprise given the conditions, and the sides went in level at the break, 0-6 apiece.

The momentum swung back and forth in the second-half, Crossmolina firstly roaring 0-11 to 0-8 clear with a series of points in a row in the third quarter.

Man of the Match Coggins was excellent as the game wore on but five Ballinderry points in a row in response, between the 53rd and 59th minutes, looked set to be decisive.

That’s when the late drama materialised with goal king Loftus holding his nerve to the delight of the travelling Cross’ supporters.

Crossmolina Deel Rovers scorers: Conor Loftus 1-1 (1-0pen), Fionan Duffy 0-4 (0-4f), Niall Coggins 0-3, James Maheady 0-2 (0-1f), Kevin Mulhern 0-1, Lorcan Loftus 0-1.

Ballinderry scorers: Charlie Crozier 0-3 (0-2f), Conor O’Neill 0-3 (0-2f), Ryan Bell 0-3, Daniel McKinless 0-2, Tiarnan Rocks 0-1, Ruairi Forbes 0-1.

CROSSMOLINA DEEL ROVERS

1. JP Mulhern

2. Diarmuid Fox

10. Diarmuid Coggins

4. Matthew Gordetskyy

7. Mikie Loftus (Captain)

6. Conor Loftus

5. Aaron Coggins

8. Darragh Syron

9. Jordan Flynn

3. Kevin Mulhern

11. James Maheady

12. Niall Coggins

13. Diarmaid Walsh

14. Patrick Leddy

15. Fionan Duffy

SUBS

23. Lorcan Loftus for Syron (26)

16. Patrick Loftus for JP Mulhern (45)

20. Cathal Carolan for Walsh (57)

24. Stephen Duffy for Leddy (59)

19. Cillian Fergus for Mikie Loftus (65)

BALLINDERRY

1. Ben McKinless

4. Ryan O’Neill

5. Eoin Devlin

6. Gareth McKinless (Captain)

14. Ryan Bell

3. Oisin Duffin

2. Aron Mullan

7. Ruairi Forbes

19. Eoghan Rocks

10. Tiarnan Rocks

11. Conor O’Neill

12. Shea McCann

9. Charlie Crozier

13. Darren Lawn

15. Shea Coleman

SUBS

23. Daniel McKinless for Coleman (38)

20. Matthew Smyth for Lawn (49)

18. Oisin Mullan for Rocks (65)

Ref: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).