Ireland have luxury of strong options at 10 with Sexton influencing

LOTS OF PEOPLE didn’t get the showdown they wanted at Thomond Park just after Christmas but Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast will almost certainly go head-to-head at some stage today in Portugal.

After a relatively light couple of sessions since arriving on Wednesday, Ireland will ramp things up with a heavy training day today. Given that they have 36 bodies in Quinta do Lago, there will surely be 15-on-15 elements in their pitch session.

All we know about this Ireland set-up is that these training sessions are very important to the coaching staff. Andy Farrell might be away but his assistants will be upholding the same demands regarding players being on point in training. The reality is that a session like today’s matters more than some provincial games.

Interim head coach Simon Easterby and co. have probably picked their side for the England game next Saturday already but today is still crucial for all involved.

Even mentioning a head-to-head between Prendergast and Crowley is enough to send some people into a frenzy these days. The ever-growing toxicity in the debate about Ireland’s number 10 shirt is sad to witness and while most of it takes place on social media, it has spilled into real life.

What is being glossed over in the discussion is the happy reality that Ireland have two cracking options at out-half and that’s even before you consider Ciarán Frawley. Let’s not forget that he had the composure to land two brilliant drop goals, with a brave grubber kick in between, to guide Ireland to one of their greatest wins only six months ago.

But Prendergast and Crowley appear to be further up the pecking order. Everyone has their own opinion about the number one slot.

Crowley turned 25 last week but he has already been the starting out-half for an Ireland side that claimed a Six Nations title. He has shown his toughness time and time again, including in Ireland’s first post-Johnny Sexton game in 2024. Crowley was excellent in Marseille as Ireland beat France to launch that Six Nations in style.

Advertisement

Crowley was superb for Munster last weekend. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

His most recent outing for Ireland was an excellent one, with Crowley’s impact off the bench against Australia in November helping them to overcome a stubborn, well-prepared Wallabies team. It was an ideal ending to what must have been a challenging month.

Crowley’s last game for Munster also underlined what he’s all about as he nearly guided his province to a brilliant win in Northampton last weekend. Crowley showed his individual running skill throughout, kicked brilliantly, and seemed to be magnificently in flow for the entire game. As ever, his defence remains a point of difference.

As for Prendergast, his outrageous moments of x-factor skill and passing range are obvious points of difference.

He must feel he brought rhythm back into Ireland camp after getting his first two Test starts in the last two games of the November campaign. It has been clear for a while how highly the Irish coaches rate the Leinster man, who has been impressive for his province since the autumn.

We’ve seen examples of Prendergast’s speed, kicking range, ability to immediately recover from errors, and increased defensive application as Leinster have continued to win all of their games.

While some fans are intent on talking Prendergast’s ability down, it’s worth pointing out how remarkable it is for a 21-year-old out-half to be starting Tests for one of the leading nations and starting the biggest games for one of the best club sides around. This doesn’t happen often and certainly not in Irish rugby.

As the most recent Ireland game against Australia showed, both of these talented out-halves have roles to play. They will push each other to keep getting better.

Overseeing their ongoing development is none other than Sexton, who is with Ireland at their training camp in Portugal. Sexton’s presence in Quinta do Lago is perhaps an indication that he will have more involvement with Ireland in this Six Nations campaign, having only visited their November camp briefly each week.

Sam Prendergast has been impressing for Leinster. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

With Farrell away, it would make sense for Sexton to take more responsibility and we know that the legendary out-half had a major influence on Ireland’s attack – the area Farrell leads – when he was wearing the number 10 shirt.

A big part of Sexton’s remit is to work with the out-halves in Ireland’s squad. The man himself voiced his concerns about a swift return to coaching Irish players after his retirement from playing, his concern being that he would know them too well.

Farrell convinced Sexton to look beyond that worry and the Irish players have spoken glowingly of his influence so far.

One of the points that Sexton himself might make to Prendergast and Crowley is that they need to continue being themselves. Every out-half in the world can learn from Sexton’s amazing body of work and the skillsets that made him world-class, but Crowley and Prendergast have unique strengths.

Crowley can beat defenders in a way Sexton didn’t, while Prendergast’s moments of magic weren’t a Sexton calling card. One hopes that what makes Prendergast and Crowley unique always remains to the fore.

Sexton knows well what it’s like to be in a battle for the number 10 shirt, having been locked in an intense rivalry with Ronan O’Gara for years. He knows the pitfalls of over-obsessing about the competition but also how it can drive you to new heights.

But in the latter years of his career, Sexton didn’t have any genuine rivals. His place was never under threat and the gap to the second-in-line often seemed gigantic. There were relentless worries about Ireland not having another viable contender at out-half.

Happily, that’s far from the case with Ireland now. Sure, none of the current out-halves is at the level Sexton attained but having such strong options so soon after the great man’s retirement is a good place to be.

It seems likely that Prendergast and Crowley, and perhaps Frawley too, will have important parts to play if Ireland are to make it a historic third Six Nations title in a row.