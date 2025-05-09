GPA seeks sports minister's support to ensure weekend camogie games go ahead

THE GAELIC PLAYERS Association is seeking support from the minister for sport to ensure this weekend’s inter-county camogie games go ahead, with players wearing shorts instead of skorts.

The players’ union has said it is in correspondence with minister Patrick O’Donovan in a bid to make sure matches such as the Munster final between Cork and Waterford and the Leinster decider between Wexford and Kilkenny are played.

“Both the Waterford and Cork panels have stated clearly that they intend wearing shorts for their fixture,” The GPA said in a statement.

“We have asked the minister to use his influence to call for an immediate, interim relaxation of the rule, allowing for choice until Camogie Special Congress has the opportunity to change the rule.

“The GPA has also written to the Camogie Association for clarification on its position.

“We continue to fully support any player’s choice to play in shorts or in skorts.

Advertisement

“The focus this weekend should be on the players and the game — not on enforcement.”

The Camogie Association has announced that a ‘special congress’ will take place on 22 May in Croke Park where motions will be considered to address the skorts issue.

The 42 has sought comment from the Camogie Association and sports minister Patrick O’Donovan.

The GPA statement comes as Wexford are the latest county to show their support for the skorts protest, following the example of Kilkenny and Dublin who started the movement by appearing on the field for their Leinster semi-final in shorts.

The Wexford team are planning to wear shorts in their Leinster final against Kilkenny on Saturday.

Waterford and Cork have also signalled their intent to wear shorts for the Munster final this weekend, insisting that they will refuse to wear skorts even if it means forfeiting the tie.

Wexford captain Laura Dempsey has told The 42 that while they are hoping for a resolution before the Munster final, her side will be wearing shorts for the Leinster final on 17 May, five days before ‘special congress’ takes place.

“We are hoping that the matter will be resolved before the Munster final this weekend, however we will be wearing shorts in the Leinster final the following week,” Dempsey said.

“Players have made it very clear what they want and have voiced their opinions and concerns in relation to the skorts, so Wexford camogie will also be standing in support to give players the choice.”

The issue around wearing skorts has been a controversial topic in the sport for many years. It was a feature at last year’s congress where motions to permit Camogie players wearing shorts were defeated. Skorts came back into focus recently following the publication of a GPA study which reported that 70% of inter-county camogie players find skorts uncomfortable. The study also found that 83% of players at least want the option of wearing shorts instead.

Last Saturday, there were incredible scenes when players from Kilkenny and Dublin were forced to change into skorts after emerging on the field in shorts for their Leinster semi-final which Kilkenny won.